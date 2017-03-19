Schwedische Ärztevereinigung: White Helmets mit real tödlichen “Rettungsmaßnahmen”, Mißbrauch toter Kinder

Eine bekanntesten Propagandatruppen im Syrienkrieg, die gemeinsam vom Westen, der Türkei und den Al-Qaida-geführten Jihadisten in Syrien zu PR-Zwecken betriebenen Weißhelme (White Helmets), eine vorgebliche Rettungstruppe, wird von der Vereinigung Schwedische Ärzte für Menschenrechte zurecht heftig kritisiert. Die Ärztevereinigung deckt den medizinischen Mumpitz der vom Westen mit über 100 Millionen Euro finanzierten Weißhelme auf, der lediglich potentiell tödlicher Propagandaklamauk für westliche Qualitätsmedien ist.

Pseudo-Rettungsmaßnahmen zu PR-Zwecken, die potentiell tödlich sind. Mißbrauch von lebenden und bereits toten Kindern zu Propagandazwecken. Vorgetäuschte Giftgasangriffe (mit arabischen Regieanweisungen, die keinem der westlichen Verbündeten bei der Präsentation vor der UN auffielen). Das alles zählt zum Standardrepertoire der mit Al Qaida und ausländischen Geheimdiensten verbündenen Terrorpropagandatruppe, die Stimmung gegen Syrien und Russland macht.

Hier ein entsprechender – englischsprachiger – Artikel des Vorsitzenden (Prof. Marcello Ferrada de Noli) dieser schwedischen Gruppe, der Ärzte und Wissenschaftler angehören: “Swedish Doctors for Human Rights: White Helmets Video, Macabre Manipulation of Dead Children and Staged Chemical Weapons Attack to Justify a “No-Fly Zone” in Syria“.

Ein Zitat aus dem Artikel von Professor Ferrada de Noli zum Mißbrauch von Leichen von Kleinkindern (falls diese überhaupt schon tot waren): “Further, I received a detailed clinical statement from Dr Lena Oske, a Swedish medical doctor and general practitioner. In her statement, Dr Oske referred to the presumed, adrenaline injection, performed in the White Helmet video (excerpt in the photo above). Her specialist opinion dismisses the procedure conducted in the White Helmet video, as unqualified and incorrect. Furthermore, she describes the earlier assessment of the procedure by a colleague who had exclaimed: “If not already dead, this injection would have killed the child!””.

Ein weiteres Zitat zu gefälschten Giftgasattacken mit Regieanweisungen (die UN hatte das entsprechende arabischsprachige Video nicht übersetzen (und untertiteln) lassen, die schwedische Ärztevereinigung aber schon: “Unfortunately, UN officials were so distracted by the macabre performance they had just witnessed, that they did not think to ask for a translation of the various instructions being issued by the “medics” in the film. A rudimentary element of any investigation process must be to clarify context, particularly when the results have potential to precipitate a terrifying conflict escalation between the US and Russia on Syrian soil. SWEDHR took the time to get the dialogue in the White Helmet movie translated. At 1:16 the doctor in full light green and a gray & black jumper says: ”Include in the picture (meaning in the film or the frame -translators note) the mother should be underneath and the children on top of her, hey! Make sure the mother is underneath.” Perhaps, if the video had been subtitled, the UN officials might have queried this overt staging of an event that one must assume, was chaotic, harrowing and stressful. Perhaps, they would have found it strange, that in the midst of a “chemical weapon” attack, one of the medics, attempting to save the lives of three Syrian children, would be concerned with the positioning of their bodies for the camera.”

Die Aussagen der schwedischen Wissenschaftler und Ärzte des SWEDHR decken sich mit den Erkenntnissen führender deutscher und internationaler Wissenschaftler zum Syrienkrieg.