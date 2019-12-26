Ich habe Professor Rahmstorf (Institut für Klimafolgenforschung) gefragt, ob er wirklich die Klimakrise stoppen will

Physikprofessor Stefan Rahmstorf ist „Head of Earth System Analysis at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research“, also am Potsdamer Institut für Klimafolgenforschung als Chef für die Analyse des Systems Erde zuständig. Ich habe ihn bei Twitter gefragt, ob er die Klimakrise tatsächlich beenden will. Denn dafür gibt es einen ganz einfachen Weg, einen idiotensicheren sozusagen, und er basiert zudem noch auf Physik.

Mein Tweet an Professor Stefan Rahmstorf:

„Hallo @rahmstorf, hier ist ein Weg, wie man die Klimakrise ganz einfach beenden kann: „Ich habe Greta Thunberg erklärt, wie sie ganz leicht siegen kann“ http://blauerbote.com/2019/12/20/klimastreik-ich-habe-greta-thunberg-erklaert-wie-sie-ganz-leicht-siegen-kann/… Warum tun Sie das nicht? Sie können die Verursacher „zerstören“, ganz leicht.“

Ich bin gespannt, wie Herr Rahmstorf antwortet. Denn eines ist klar: Rahmstorf und Greta Thunberg können die CO2-Produzenten ganz leicht stoppen, wenn sie das wollen. Weltwirtschaftsforum, Machteliten und Co dürften allerdings nicht so erfreut darüber sein, von der Wissenschaft die Rote Karte gezeigt zu bekommen.

Hier noch einmal der von mir in dem Tweet an Rahmstorf verlinkte Artikel:

Klimastreik: Ich habe Greta Thunberg erklärt, wie sie ganz leicht siegen kann

Die minderjährige Schwedin Greta Thunberg ist vor allem seit ihrer Rede beim Weltwirtschaftsforum in Davos – dem Treffpunkt der Reichen und Mächtigen – vor einigen Monaten die Führungsfigur der Klimaschutzbewegung. Ich habe ihr erläutert, wie sie ganz einfach und ohne großen Aufwand siegen kann und die Eliten/CO2-Produzenten in null-komma-nichts ausschalten kann. Ich bin auf ihre Antwort gespannt.

Greta Thunberg hatte heute – 20.12.2019 – bei Twitter folgendes geschrieben:

„School strike week 70.

Stockholm!

#fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate https://pic.twitter.com/hJAZ2lIHm1″

Ich habe ihr die – sehr offensichtliche – Lösung für die Klima-Krise genannt:

„Easy way to win and save earth: This image shows the „9/11 boeing 757 crater“ in Shanksville. http://blauerbote.com/2019/12/14/the-crater-of-the-911-plane-crash-in-shanksville/ But it’s way to small. That shows: 9/11 is a lie, 9/11 is an inside job. By posting this truth, you will smash the „elites“/co2-producers and win.“

Hier noch einmal der komplette in dem Tweet verlinkte Artikel (hier die deutsche Version):

The crater of the 9/11 plane crash in Shanksville

The picture shown here in this article, which contains two official photos, shows the official crash site of the Boeing 757-200 from Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on 11 September 2001, i.e. during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the USA which preceded the „War on Terror“. On the right you can see the official crash site with its surroundings like forest, meadow and vehicles, on the left the official impact crater of the plane in close-up, with people next to it.

Picture: Official crash site of United Airlines Flight 93 on September 11, 2001 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

They were created by US authorities at the time and are therefore freely available to everyone under US law. They can also be found on Wikipedia and Wikimedia.

One sees clearly that no airplane can have crashed here. It is physically simply impossible. Of course you can calculate that, too, but the mere sight of this small hole really shows everyone that the US government’s claim that a large passenger jet crashed here – with 44 passengers – is a rather grotesque lie.

Just because of that the official story of the „9/11-Al-Qaeda terrorist attacks“ breaks down and you can see if it suits you or not: „9/11 was an inside job“. This is called science – everything else is propaganda lies for the „War on Terror“.

About this article

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version). Original (German): Der Krater des 9/11-Flugzeugabsturzes in Shanksville.