Nour – the new Bana Alabed

Barbara McKenzie reports in her article „Nour the Six Year Old Syrian Karate Expert: Just Launched by the Syria Campaign“ about a new Bana-Alabed-like campaign for the Al-Qaida-led pro-western terrorists in Syria, launched by „Syria Campaign“ (USA) together with Buzzfeed (USA). Nour is obviously groomed by US propaganda outlets, whereas the Bana Alabed campaign was maintained by UK (and both campaigns get support from turkey).

„With Bana now in semi-retirement at the age of eight and reduced to signing her name to autobiographies, the Syria Campaign has put the pitcher back into the same well in order to produce Nour, the six-year old karate kid, again from Aleppo. […] Nour is intended to be the new Bana Alabed, even younger and cuter, with the image of Bana at her desk now replaced by shots of Nour in action. As with Bana and the White Helmets, Nour is the subject of a swept-up campaign. Video and photography have high production values, like all materials emanating from terrorist held Syria, well provided with state of the art equipment. The photographs provided to the media are more the portfolio of a top-class adult model than snapshots of a little girl. […]“