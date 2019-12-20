Climate strike: I explained to Greta Thunberg how she can win easily

The under-age Swede Greta Thunberg has been the leading figure of the climate protection movement, especially since her speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos – the meeting place of the rich and powerful – a few months ago. I explained to her how she can win easily and without great effort and eliminate the elite/CO2 producers in no time at all. I am curious to hear her answer.

Greta Thunberg wrote the following today – 20.12.2019 – on Twitter:

„School strike week 70.

Stockholm!

#fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate https://pic.twitter.com/hJAZ2lIHm1″

I told her the – very obvious – solution to the climate crisis:

„Easy way to win and save earth: This image shows the „9/11 boeing 757 crater“ in Shanksville. http://blauerbote.com/2019/12/14/the-crater-of-the-911-plane-crash-in-shanksville/ But it’s way to small. That shows: 9/11 is a lie, 9/11 is an inside job. By posting this truth, you will smash the „elites“/co2-producers and win.“

Here once again the complete article linked in the tweet (here’s the original German version):

The crater of the 9/11 plane crash in Shanksville

The picture shown here in this article, which contains two official photos, shows the official crash site of the Boeing 757-200 from Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on 11 September 2001, i.e. during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the USA which preceded the „War on Terror“. On the right you can see the official crash site with its surroundings like forest, meadow and vehicles, on the left the official impact crater of the plane in close-up, with people next to it.

Picture: Official crash site of United Airlines Flight 93 on September 11, 2001 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

They were created by US authorities at the time and are therefore freely available to everyone under US law. They can also be found on Wikipedia and Wikimedia.

One sees clearly that no airplane can have crashed here. It is physically simply impossible. Of course you can calculate that, too, but the mere sight of this small hole really shows everyone that the US government’s claim that a large passenger jet crashed here – with 44 passengers – is a rather grotesque lie.

Just because of that the official story of the „9/11-Al-Qaeda terrorist attacks“ breaks down and you can see if it suits you or not: „9/11 was an inside job“. This is called science – everything else is propaganda lies for the „War on Terror“.

About this article

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version). Original (German): Der Krater des 9/11-Flugzeugabsturzes in Shanksville.