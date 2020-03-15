Coronavirus-Simulation „Event 201“ im Oktober 2019

Im Oktober 2019 gab es eine Simulation/Übung der Corona-Pandemie. Diese wurde in New York vom Johns Hopkins Center für Gesundheitssicherheit zusammen mit dem Weltwirtschaftsforum und der Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation veranstaltet. Das Szenario hatte den Namen „Event 201“.

„Event 201 simulates an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people that eventually becomes efficiently transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic. The pathogen and the disease it causes are modeled largely on SARS, but it is more transmissible in the community setting by people with mild symptoms.“

„The exercise, and virtual exercise, hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, takes place Friday, October 18, 2019, in New York City.“

An der Übung waren tatsächliche Verantwortliche beteiligt, von Weltbank über Pharmaindustrie bis zum Director-General des Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC). Informationen zu der Übung finden sich auf der Website des Zentrums für Gesundheitssicherheit:

The Event 201 scenario

Players for Event 201, a pandemic exercise, include global business leaders and prominent government and public health leaders—livestream open to all

About the Event 201 exercise

