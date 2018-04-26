Kiew: Nazis jagen Roma

Ukraine: Neonazis der Gruppe C14 jagen Roma („Zigeuner“), darunter auch kleine Kinder. Die C14-Nazis haben Verbindungen zu Swoboda/Rechter Sektor.

A video emerges of a real pogrom in Kiev, anti-Roma pogrom, perpetrated by Ukrainian Nazi gang C14, ( glorified by BBC as a bunch of patriotic mischievous boys fighting „separatism“). Small children scream in horror, women call for bystander police to help, all in vain. pic.twitter.com/5kq9WckYfx

Ukrainischen Medienberichten zufolge brannten die „Patrioten“ das Lager der Roma kurz nach den unten gezeigten Aufnahmen nieder. Nach offiziellen Angaben soll wohl „Müll verbrannt“ worden sein.

Romani camp was burned to the ground shortly after, the police always present, but never intervening.

The official statement, which would make Goebbels proud, says that the arsonists simply burned trash – and the police has received no complaints. https://t.co/aew5T8nPHG

— Ластик и Абырвалг (@ValLisitsa) 25. April 2018