Kiew: Nazis jagen Roma

Ukraine: Neonazis der Gruppe C14  jagen Roma („Zigeuner“), darunter auch kleine Kinder. Die C14-Nazis haben Verbindungen zu Swoboda/Rechter Sektor.

Ukrainischen Medienberichten zufolge brannten die „Patrioten“ das Lager der Roma kurz nach den unten gezeigten Aufnahmen nieder. Nach offiziellen Angaben soll wohl „Müll verbrannt“ worden sein.

