Jugendlicher verschafft sich Zugang zu Plänen für CIA-Operationen in Iran und Afghanistan

Ein fünfzehnjähriger Brite verschaffte sich Zugang zu Geheimdienstplänen der USA. Es handelte sich dabei um CIA-Operationen in Iran und Afghanistan. Sein „Trick“: Er gab sich einfach als CIA-Chef aus. Jetzt steht er in London vor Gericht.

Der englische Teenager gab sich nicht nur als CIA-Chef aus, sondern „nahm auch andere Identitäten an“, um die entsprechenden US-Behörden – beispielsweise auch das FBI – zu übertölpeln. Die Anschuldigungen gegen den Jungen lesen sich wie Slapstick.

Die britische Zeitung Telegraph schreibt in dem Artikel „British 15-year-old gained access to intelligence operations in Afghanistan and Iran by pretending to be head of CIA, court hears“ zu dem Fall einleitend:

„A 15-year-old gained access to plans for intelligence operations in Afghanistan and Iran by pretending to be the head of the CIA to gain access to his computers, a court has heard.

From the bedroom of the Leicestershire home he shared with his mother, Kane Gamble used “social engineering” – where a person builds up a picture of information and uses it manipulate others into handing over more – to access the personal and work accounts of some of America’s most powerful spy chiefs .

The teenager persuaded call handlers at an internet giant that he was John Brennan, the then director of the CIA, to gain access to his computers and an FBI helpdesk that he was Mark Giuliano, then the agency’s Deputy Director, to re-gain access to an intelligence database. […]“

Interessant an dem Fall ist natürlich auch, dass hier offen von CIA-Operationen im souveränen Land Iran gesprochen wird. Alleine das – die Geheimdienstaktionen – ist schon völkerrechtswidrig, scheint aber keinen zu stören. Im Zusammenhang mit den „aktuellen Protesten“ im Iran sollte man hier eigentlich hellhörig werden.