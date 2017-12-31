Interessante Bilder zu MH17

Ein Twitterer hat interessante Fotos und Interpretationen zu MH17 (Abschuss über der Ukraine) gepostet, die ich hier einmal einbinden möchte, ohne sie vorher selbst untersucht zu haben. Schlechtere Interpretationen als die Auswertungen des JIT können es ja ohnehin nicht sein. Ich komme unter Umständen irgendwann darauf zurück.

#mh17 Here you can see how DSB&JIT manipulate BUK shrapnel damages into the wreckage debris on the hidden&closed NATO air base in Gilze Rijen! Don´t forget to trust NATO&JIT&DSB. They are doing a great job to UN SC resolution 2166! pic.twitter.com/4VJQ3dkSlV — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 30. Dezember 2017

#mh17 Another circle round impact hole from a frontal angle at cockpit window frames. 100% imcompatible to DSB&JIT BUK scenario! (click to enlarge) pic.twitter.com/vkpcP6yJbI — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 30. Dezember 2017

#mh17 Right side of MH17 cockpit!!! Was hit by mysterious BUK shrapnel! or projectile from this scenario? https://t.co/ltQGbMhMEl pic.twitter.com/eqBfZYEsdr — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 30. Dezember 2017

Exakt und das die nach 3 Jahren die handvoll echten BUK Reste die sie am Wrack und den Toten gefunden haben bis heute nicht dem Abschussereignis klar zuordnen wundert dich kein Stück, hm? Probier mal diesen Braten hier vom forensischen Leiter des JIT: pic.twitter.com/1DdNawgUCe — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 30. Dezember 2017

Maybe Westerbeke is still looking to explain what happened here (at this proven in air damages). It is clear that these damages were definitely not caused by his mysterious invisible BUK warhead. pic.twitter.com/u6i4m3kPrY — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 30. Dezember 2017

#MH17 Circle round impacts damaged MH17. These damages are not conclusive with any kind of soviet style warhead shrapnel. Official investigators from DSB&JIT (NATO&Ukraine) lie to the world, to their own people and to the relatives&friends of MH17 victims! [Click to enlarge] pic.twitter.com/Fx6nIYPi3N — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 28. Dezember 2017

#MH17 Hundreds of damages, they all show that official DSB&JIT BUK myth is dead end theorty. The BUK myth is a lie, DSB&JIT must have noticed the massive disaccords, Hundreds of DSB&JIT experts aren´t idiots. But why they lie about MH17? CLICK TO ENLARGE! pic.twitter.com/A0zzpq4GXH — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 28. Dezember 2017

Damage area doesn´t match DSB/JIT scenario, damage details don´t match SAM warhead shrapnel damages. No BUK warhead shrapnels were found in cockpit wreckage parts (but there must be ~ 800 of those shrapnels if it was a BUK). Burning marks&soot impossible in BUK scenario. pic.twitter.com/xaCSX8vxjz — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 22. Dezember 2017

#MH17 JIT&DSB fall quiet about this evidence beyond reasonable doubt that this damage was caused by a projectile with incendiary substances (tracer for example). There is no possibility that this damage could have been caused by a BUK missile in 10km altitude. pic.twitter.com/r5aCoR4WYh — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 21. Dezember 2017

#MH17 Official MH17 investigators from DSB&JIT get paid to lie! Official MH17 investigators (paid by european/US tax-payers) admitted they investigated impact damages and that these damages (and many more) cannot have been caused by a BUK SAM missile! pic.twitter.com/x7bZwVPVVb — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 21. Dezember 2017

#MH17 JIT and DSB the investigation teams in MH17 crash could not verify any BUK missile/warhead evidences they found. But they found a whole lot of anti aircraft cannon projectile damages and residues of these projectile. JIT&DSB ripped between truth and political pressure: pic.twitter.com/sqf8YHUfwN — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 17. Dezember 2017

JIT and DSB the investigation teams in MH17 crash could not verify any BUK missile/warhead evidences they found. But they found a whole lot of anti aircraft cannon projectile damages and residues of these projectile. JIT&DSB ripped between truth and political pressure: pic.twitter.com/86gtyx6abn — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 17. Dezember 2017

#MH17 International MH17 investigation team (JIT) cannot rule out air-to-air scenario: Damages on wreckage show clearly many machine gun projectile impacts completely incompatible to any missile warhead scenarios: Click to enlarge pic.twitter.com/J8Syz284ZJ — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 17. Dezember 2017

#mh17 Team leader of international MH17 investigation talks about manipulated MH17 evidences and fears that all BUK evidences found while investigation of the wreckage were manipulated by third parties and also DSB/JIT members! Click to enlarge! pic.twitter.com/s9QipG56WA — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 17. Dezember 2017

#MH17 MH17 cockpit: anti-aircraft cannon projectile debris&impacts debunk contradictory BUK (and other SAM -surface to air missile) conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/ARwFMNyYtn — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 15. Dezember 2017

#mh17 Some real (and no fake or speculative) damages that can´t be explained by stupid JIT&DSB single BUK propaganda scenario: Click to enlarge pic.twitter.com/Hnz6fJEW33 — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 10. Dezember 2017

#MH17 #fakenews Hundreds of evidences on a squarefoot piece of aluminium against the stupid MH17+BUK conspiracy theories on western official channels and western MSM propaganda fake news. CLICK TO ENLARGE TO READ TEXT AND WATCH DETAILS! pic.twitter.com/Hqx28UpD7i — Todd A. Slicht (@TSlicht) 4. Dezember 2017