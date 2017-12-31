Gesellschaft Medien Politik Wissenschaft

Interessante Bilder zu MH17

0

Ein Twitterer hat interessante Fotos und Interpretationen zu MH17 (Abschuss über der Ukraine) gepostet, die ich hier einmal einbinden möchte, ohne sie vorher selbst untersucht zu haben. Schlechtere Interpretationen als die Auswertungen des JIT können es ja ohnehin nicht sein. Ich komme unter Umständen irgendwann darauf zurück.

Kommentar hinterlassen

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.